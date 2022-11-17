COLORADO CITY — The battle of the Wildcats took place Thursday night at Wolf Stadium, as Santo and Wink faced off for an area-round matchup.
The game started close as the first quarter ended with Wink leading 7-0. Wink got the scoring going on a quick drive down the field, capping it off with a 30-yard pass into the end zone, but Santo controlled the clock the rest of the way in the quarter as their opening drive took every remaining minute.
Santo tied the game 7-7 three plays into the second quarter when Jaime Sandoval took the ball up the left side into the end zone.
After punts from both teams, Wink found their footing and drove down to take a 14-7 lead into halftime.
Wink managed to keep their drive alive after multiple penalties from Santo, including an offsides penalty on fourth down, with Wink set to punt the ball away.
To start the second half, Wink managed to get the ball beyond midfield only to see back-to-back penalties push them back to their side of the 50. The Santo defense stopped the drive with a well-timed interception that they returned to the 40-yard line.
After a few good runs and a Wink penalty, Santo punched the ball across the goal line, but after a missed extra point, they trailed 14-13.
On the ensuing Wink drive, they drove down the field to extend their lead to 21-13 on a QB keeper.
To begin the final quarter, Santo broke free and scored on a 59-yard run to get within two points, but it remained there after a failed two-point conversion.
Wink then scored on a 65-yard touchdown run to extend their lead to 28-19.
Wink took control of the game with that touchdown, as Santo could not get a drive going long enough for it to move downfield.
Wink sealed the win with a rushing touchdown to put the score at 35-19. The Wildcats finish the season with an overall record of 10-2.
