The Community Christian Warriors battled to a one-point victory over Highlands on Tuesday night, sealing a 52-51 squeaker at the final buzzer. Afterward, amid the celebrations, the team proffered a question to Head Coach Brian Rodricks.
Rodricks had just notched his 500th win as a high school varsity basketball coach, and the kids wanted to know if he was going to give them the day off from practice the following day.
“No,” Rodricks told them. “We are focusing on 501.’”
Rodricks has spent his entire coaching career at private schools, beginning in 1995 at Westridge Christian, where he compiled a 41-24 record over three seasons.
In 1997, he coached for a year at Christian Temple and led his team to the Texas Christian Athletic League state quarterfinals.
He spent three years at Evangel Temple, winning a bi-district championship, before moving on to St. Alban’s, where his teams made frequent forays to the state tournament over the next six years.
At Nazarene Christian, he spent 12 years taking his teams to state tournaments and winning two titles.
Rodricks became the athletic director and head basketball coach at Community Christian in 2019. He led the Warriors to a 21-13 record and made the playoffs.
This season, the Warriors are playing even better still and are currently in first place in district.
Rodricks appreciated the celebration for 500 wins but won’t dwell on his success for long. He has more games to play and win, he said.
“I focus day to day, game to game,” he said. “We’re having a decent year. We are 10-6, and we’re 4-0 in district. The 4-0 stands out to me.”
His wife and children are proud of him for what he has accomplished, he said, and that makes him feel best.
“My wife and my administrator made a big deal about it,” he said. “It’s nice to know I’ve been a part of some good teams and had some good kids come through. It’s all about the kids. They got the 500 wins. I was just the guy yelling on the sidelines.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.