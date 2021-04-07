The Mineral Wells soccer team isn't done yet. The Rams powered through the next phase of playoffs with a 3-2 win over Castleberry Tuesday night in the Class 4A Region I semifinal.
Mineral Wells Head Coach Rolando Borjon thanked the Mineral Wells Soccer Association, his seniors, underclassmen, parents and the fans after the win.
"I guarantee you the boys saw [the fans] over there and they're like, 'We're going to win this for Mineral Wells,' and that's what we did for you guys," he said.
The Rams drew first blood on a favorable deflection off the Lions' goalkeeper and rebound by Cristian Narvaez for a 1-0 lead in the 18th minute.
Mineral Wells gave itself a little cushion a few minutes later with a goal by team captain Diego Rivera, and the Rams led 2-0 at the half.
Keeping their foot on the gas pedal, the Rams added a third goal in the 42nd minute.
Castleberry rallied, scoring a goal four minutes later and making it a 3-2 contest on its goal in the 76th minute, but goalkeeper Miguel Hidalgo and the Rams defense held fast for the final minutes of the contest.
The Rams (15-3-1) will face Diamond Hill-Jarvis (23-4-2)
