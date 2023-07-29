The Weatherford High School volleyball program held the Gold Medal Squared camp to help prepare the Lady Roo volleyball teams for the upcoming season. The camp, known as the GMS Camp, took place at the Weatherford ISD Ninth Grade Center this past week to help the incoming freshman, junior varsity and varsity squads prepare for the 2023 season.
Varsity head coach Karli Morrison said the camp provides a unique opportunity for each of the teams to fine tune their conditioning and fundamentals through conditioning, scrimmages and position-specific skill work. In addition to Morrison’s presence, several experienced coaches across varying competitive levels came to assist in running the camp.
The coaches who volunteered to assist with the camp have experience ranging from high school to college, and they helped players with different drills involving blocking timing and technique, passing, communication and offensive and defensive schematics.
The Lady Roos will begin their season at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, at Abilene High School. Before the inception of its regular season, Weatherford will compete in a four-way scrimmage against Birdville, Eaton and Decatur at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Ninth Grade Center. After that, the Lady Roos will partake in the Aledo scrimmages the following day at Aledo High School at noon.
