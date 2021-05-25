The pitch-catch combination of Lauren “Slay” Belles and Addie Tidwell was a major factor in the success of the Lady Roos softball team this season. Weatherford won the District 3-6A championship.
Now, Belles and Tidwell are raking in individual honors.
Lauren "Slay" Belles
Belles was named the district’s Pitcher of the Year, and Tidwell is the Defensive Player of the Year.
Addie Tidwell
Kaylee Embrey
Bella Garcia
Hannah Reed
First-team all-district selections include Kaylee Embrey, Bella Garcia and Hannah Reed. Second-team all-district honors went to Hannah Bartels, Landry Fonseca and Morgan Skold. Peyton Contreras and Grace Thompson received honorable mentions.
Hannah Bartels
Softball isn’t all that’s important — the girls vie for recognition in the classroom, as well. Contreras took the top honor by being named academic all-state. Academic all-district recognition went to Bartels, Belles, Contreras, Mikayla DeMichele, Embrey, Fonseca, Garcia, Shelby Humphrey, Kendall Markum, Gabby Montanez, Reed, Skold, Tidwell and Thompson.
Addie Tidwell, Bella Garcia and Hannah Bartels
Contreras, Garcia, Humphrey and Tidwell are graduating seniors. The other girls will be returning next season to defend the district title and try to move deeper into the playoffs.
Peyton Contreras
Mikayla DeMichele
Mikayla DeMichele, Landry Fonseca and Gabby Montanez
Gabby Montanez
Kendall Markum
Grace Thompson
Morgan Skold
Addie Tidwell
Hannah Reed
Happy after a win.
Kaylee Embrey
Bella Garcia and Grace Thompson
Morgan Skold
Lauren "Slay" Belles, Bella Garcia and Hannah Reed
Bella Garcia
Landry Fonseca
Shelby Humphrey
Gabby Montanez
Kendall Markum
Hannah Reed
Kaylee Embrey
Landry Fonseca
