Weatherford Youth brought home a trophy-case full of hardware last week, as the 7u, 8u and 9u Kangaroo teams earned Super Bowl victories Dec. 18.

The 7u team is coached by Manny Garcia and ended its season with a record of 8-0-1. 

WYA 7u team

The 8u team is coached by Richard Searcy and ended its season with a 12-0 record. 

WYA 8u team

 

 

The 10u team is coached by RJ Rodriguez and ended its season with a 10-2 record.  

WYA 10u team

WYA also had eight out of nine teams make the playoffs in a conference of towns consisting of Burleson, Castleberry, Ferris, Kennedale, Lake Worth, Red Oak, Richland, Saginaw, Springtown and Waxahachie, WYA President Brad Neal said.

"Thank you to all of the players, cheerleaders, coaches, parents and many other supporters throughout this challenging season," Neal said.

Overall, the league finished with a record of 66-25-1.

