Talented athletes come in all shapes, sizes and ages, which is the case for a certain 11-year-old rising soccer star.
Enter Cambrie Hurley, a sixth-grader at Hall Middle School, who has already made her mark on the international level of the sport.
Cambrie’s mother Contessa Hurley remembered when her then 4-year-old daughter first started playing soccer locally at the Weatherford Soccer Association. As the years passed, her mother recalled how Cambrie continued to advance in the sport and grew both personally and as an athlete, and her growth has been what Contessa has called a whirlwind experience since joining the club circuit.
Seeing her kind-hearted, grounded and hard-working daughter achieve her own personal goals has been both humbling and exciting, she said, and being invited to compete with the Olympic Development Program was naturally the next step in Cambrie achieving more of her dreams on the soccer field.
“She told my husband and I that one day she wanted to play on TV,” Contessa Hurley said. “So we’ve been kind of pushing her and taking her to different tryouts and, ultimately, she got an invitation to try out for the ODP team last year. She was only able to make half of one tryout and we really didn’t expect to get the phone call, but we did – she made the team.”
Contessa said that although the experience has been brief to this point, the ODP exposure has opened up a plethora of new possibilities and ways for Cambrie to excel further in the sport.
“We haven’t had too much experience with them just yet, but they (ODP) pulled together a bunch of girls to create North Texas and South Texas teams,” Hurley said. “They pull them together typically once a month to actually have practices, and then we go on to compete in tournaments as a team. Every girl on the team has another club or academy team that they play for on a regular basis, but with ODP comes a whole larger spectrum. You get more experienced coaches and a lot of exposure. North Texas did not get an invite to Scotland, but the South Texas team did, so they opened up the invitation for Cambrie to go over spring break.”
The trip to Scotland was successful to say the least, as Contessa said her daughter’s team won all but one game in dominant fashion against a pool of Scottish teams with older athletes across the board. Although Contessa stayed at home with her other two daughters, Cambrie and her father Brandon Hurley enjoyed the trip to Scotland together.
Contessa said it has been emotional as a mother to see the way Cambrie has been able to overcome adversity and continue to succeed on big stages featuring plenty of talent. Even though she is just 11 years old, the sky seems to be the limit for Cambrie, due to the person she is growing into both on and off the field.
“She’s had to overcome several obstacles to get to where she is today, and I think that it’s all made her a stronger person overall,” Hurley said. “Her future’s so bright with or without soccer, but we would obviously love for soccer to be a part of her future. She has so much more potential, so I can’t wait to watch and see what her future is.”
As a sixth-grader, Cambrie is in pre-athletics at Hall Middle School, but she looks forward to competing in both volleyball and track – in addition to soccer – once she reaches seventh grade.
