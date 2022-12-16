A Springtown man was killed following a one-vehicle crash east of Alvord Thursday afternoon.
The Texas Department of Public Safety reported a Ford Escape, driven by William Trachta, 26, was traveling west on Old Decatur Road when the vehicle left the roadway, striking a tree and causing the driver to be ejected.
The crash happened around 12:46 p.m. less than five miles east of Alvord.
The investigation remains ongoing with no additional information at this time, according to DPS.
