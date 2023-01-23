After a 10-win season and an appearance in the second round of the playoffs, the Santo Wildcat football team had two players receive superlatives, while 10 other players receive All-District recognition. Four of those players received honors for offense and defense.
Sophomore quarterback Hut Thornton received the Offensive MVP award for the district.
Thornton finished 30-for-73 for 426 yards and five touchdowns. He rushed for 1,026 yards and 12 touchdowns on 126 carries.
Senior linebacker Billy Sandoval won the Defensive MVP award.
Sandoval recorded 88 tackles, two sacks, seven tackles for loss, four interceptions and three defensive touchdowns.
The First-Team offense selections from Santo consisted of senior fullback Kash Johnson, senior offensive linemen Braxton Steiner, Lex Laursen, and Faron Roach.
Johnson had 585 yards rushing with seven touchdowns on 84 carries. He also had eight yards on a reception.
Senior defensive tackle Luke Tucker and linebacker Jacob Farquhar were selected for First-Team defense in the district.
Tucker recorded 49 tackles, three sacks, four tackles for loss and a forced fumble.
Farquhar finished with 63 tackles, seven tackles for loss, two interceptions and a fumble recovery.
Sandoval, senior guard Stephen Hernandez, Farquhar and receiver Brayden Newcomb were given Second-Team offense recognition for the season.
Sandoval rushed for 479 yards and six touchdowns on 42 carries. He had 105 yards on six receptions.
Farquhar finished the year with 19 yards on three receptions.
Newcomb had 102 yards on six receptions with a touchdown. He also ran the ball 15 times for 114 yards and a touchdown.
Roach, senior linebacker Jake Bryan, Newcomb and Johnson were given Second-Team defense recognition for their play this year.
Roach finished with 51 tackles, two tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries and a defensive touchdown.
Bryan finished with 70 tackles and three tackles for loss.
Newcomb recorded 25 tackles this year.
Johnson had 35 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery.
Senior running back Jake Byrd and guard Brett Hamilton received Honorable Mention recognition.
Byrd finished with four receptions for 42 yards and two touchdowns for the Wildcats. On defense, he finished with 20 tackles, one tackle for loss and three interceptions.
Senior Logan Sides won the All-District Pride Award.
Sides had 27 tackles, two sacks and four tackles for loss this year.
