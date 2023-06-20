WILLOW PARK — Garrett Hilton has joined Trinity Christian Academy as the new varsity girls basketball coach.
Hilton has 21 years of basketball coaching experience in public schools, with the last 11 being a head girls basketball coach. He has had head girls coaching positions at schools in Brazoswood, Clear Brook, Kennedale and most recently, Peaster, coaching at 6A, 4A and 3A levels.
Throughout his career, he has developed offseason skills and conditioning programs as well as player development programs for HS and JH athletics.
Most recently, Hilton led the Peaster Lady Hound basketball team to three consecutive undefeated years in district play, was a Regional Semi-Finalist in 2021 and 2022, and a Regional Quarterfinalist in 2023 with a record of 89-16. Hilton’s professional affiliations include the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches (TABC) and the Texas Girls Coaches Association (TGCA).
“We are excited to have Coach Hilton join our TCA family," TCA Athletic Director Cody McKenzie said. "Coach Hilton has had a tremendous coaching career and brings a wealth of knowledge that will only help to elevate our girls basketball program. Coach Hilton will bring a program that has proven to be successful and get to fully engage in mentoring our young ladies to grow in Christ through the sport they love to play."
Hilton played collegiate basketball for LeTourneau University in Longview. In 2002 he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Kinesiology and Physical Education. He later earned a degree in Special Education.
Hilton said his goal at TCA is to make a spiritual and athletic impact in the lives of the young men and women that he comes in contact with, while leading Lady Eagles basketball program and aiming for a state championship.
Hilton said Philippians 4:13 is his favorite verse, "because no matter my circumstances, with God beside me, I can persevere.”
Hilton and his wife, Christy have been married since 2004 and have a daughter Addyson 13, and a son Hayes, 7.
