Texans who are not registered to vote have until Thursday to be eligible to cast a ballot in the May 6 city and school elections.
People who were registered to vote in the last election cycle, in 2022, do not need to register again unless they have changed addresses.
Palo Pinto residents can register in the new elections office on the second floor of the Courthouse Annex in Mineral Wells. The annex is in the former Bank of America at East Hubbard Street and NE Sixth Avenue.
Residents of Parker County can register in that county’s courthouse annex, at 1112 Santa Fe Drive.
