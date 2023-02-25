The Weatherford Art Association will host award-winning Weatherford artist Kathy Cunning, who will present a watercolor demonstration.
Even though Kathy’s current passion is focused on watercolors of old vintage cars long off the roads, her watercolors sing with gleaming reflections in metal grilles and are saturated with rich rusty metal tones against brilliant skies. Want to learn how to paint those metals and shine up those reflections? Join the WAA for her demonstration on March 27 at Barlow Hall, 125 S. Waco St. in Weatherford from 6 to 7:45 p.m.
Even though Cunning is a retired WISD art teacher, as she puts it, “that teaching part of me has never stopped.”
She organizes and coordinates the WAA online student art show, recognizing and promoting art students all over Parker County. She also helps teach a watercolor class for Weatherford seniors at the Senior Center and if that wasn’t enough, is the membership chair for Weatherford Art Association.
The Weatherford Art Association is a non-profit 501(3-c) corporation that promotes the growth of art appreciation among members and the public through community education, instructional demonstrations and lectures plus public display and sales of member artwork. The group welcomes students, single adult and family memberships and includes beginning and seasoned artists in all 2-D and 3-D media. Regular meetings are held every fourth Monday of each month except December. Learn more at weatherfordart.com.
