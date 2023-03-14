Weatherford Christian basketball had strong representation on the TAPPS 3A All-District recognitions.
Gibson Cogdill represented the Lions on First Team, with Quinton Otey and Jaxon Fowler rounding out the Second Team.
Wyatt Smith was named Honorable Mention.
For the Lady Lions, Emilee Reed was named to First Team and Mallory Smith to Second Team.
Laney Morrison earned the nod for Comeback Player of the Year and was recognized, alongside Andi Kay Powell, as an Honorable Mention.
Both Otey and Reed were also named to the Academic All-State team.
