Weatherford Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution celebrated its 120th anniversary May 2 with a tea at Northside Baptist Church.
Texas State Regent Marcy Carter-Lovick was the guest speaker. Harriet Helm, honorary chapter regent, shared a pictorial history of the chapter. District II Director, Vicki McComack and Robin Gill, Vice Regent of the Jane Douglas Chapter of Dallas were other special guests that honored the chapter’s Lantern Chapter status.
Alice Egelhoff, the organizing regent of Weatherford chapter, joined the Jane Douglas Chapter in 1899. Alice was appointed by the state regent of that time, Cornelia Henry, to organize a chapter in Weatherford where she lived. Because of Egelhoff’s dedication to those efforts Weatherford Chapter and the Jane Douglas Chapter were designated Lantern Chapters by NSDAR.
Weatherford Regent Linda Schmidt honored 10 long time members at the tea with certificates. Refreshments were enjoyed by all, including a lantern cake.
